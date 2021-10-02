Two men arrested after major cash seizure in North Dublin

Two men were arrested after a massive cash seizure in North Dublin yesterday.

Gardai searched a vehicle in Swords at 6pm yesterday, as part of a ongoing investigation targeting those suspected of being involved in organised crime.

The Garda National Drugs & Organised Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force were involved in the successful search.

They found €104,720 in cash, leading to further searches in Santry and Carrickmines.

These later searches resulted in the seizure of €25,660 in cash.

An Audi SQ5, an Audi Q3 and a Rolex Watch were also discovered.

A 36-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were arrested.

They are being detained at Swords and Coolock Garda stations.

A garda spokesman said: “Both individuals were arrested on suspicion of involvement in an offence of participating in the activities of a criminal organisation, to facilitate money laundering, relating to the suspected proceeds of drug trafficking, pursuant to the provisions of Section 72 of Criminal Justice Act 1996.”

