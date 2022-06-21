Two men arrested after attempted shooting outside park in Finglas

Two men have been arrested after an attempted shooting in Finglas on Monday afternoon.

A number of garda units responded to the reports of shots fired shortly before 3pm on Tolka Valley Road, close to Tolka Valley Park.

There were no reports of injuries.

Two men aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested by gardai in relation to the shooting.

A garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “Shortly before 3pm this afternoon, Monday, 20th June 2022, a number of Garda units responded to reports of shots fired on Tolka Valley Road in Dublin 11.

“At this time, there are no reports of any injures.

“Two men (30s), (20s) were arrested following the incident and are currently detained at Finglas Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

“No further information is available at this time, investigations are ongoing.”



