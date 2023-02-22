Two Instagram features that will improve the way you share stories

Instagram is preparing a new way to archive a story, without the need to previously publish it on your profile. A new modality that will allow you to surprise your followers with stories that they have not seen and that directly become part of your highlights.

And on the other hand, it also prepares a new option that will give you the possibility to share your stories only a select group of your followers. Two new options that could be available in one of the future Instagram updates.

New features for Instagram stories

Not only can we post stories on Instagram, but we can also star and archive them. Every time you star a story, you’ll see it appear separately below your profile data. Unlike the stories you publish, these can stay as long as you want.

And on the other hand, all your stories are automatically saved when the 24-hour limit is met, going to your profile archive. That way, you can always go back and review the stories you’ve already posted, and add it to a new story or move it to the Featured section.

And soon, new options for Stories will be added. As you mention Alessandro PaluzziInstagram is working on a new feature that will allow you to archive a story without the need to pre-post it to your profile.

This will allow you to create stories that you don’t want to use at the moment, and that you’d rather leave on file for future sharing via the ‘Featured’ section. On the other hand, another of the functions in development that will allow you to share a story only with the followers that you also follow on Instagram.

Using this dynamic, you will be able to create stories for a smaller group of your followers, or for those who are interested in bringing certain content. At the moment, both functions are under development, so we will have to wait for Instagram to implement them in the stable version of the app.