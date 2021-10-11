Two IMILAB smartwatches, elegant, good and cheap

Smart watches come in all colors, sizes and shapes, but it is not easy to find a good one with an affordable price, which is why it is worth mentioning brands that are not so well known in our country, but that offer really interesting resources.

IMILAB is a well known global provider of smart home solutions. It was founded in 2014, and specialized in security cameras. Now they work with devices of all kinds of wireless technology, smart homes and watches like the ones I present below.



IMILAB W12

First we go with the IMILAB W12 smartwatch, with a 1.32 “HD color screen, 30-day battery life, SpO2 sensors, heart rate and sleep tracking, IP68 resistance and 13 sports modes.

It has two models, one more for sports use and another for business use.

It has a slim design, 10.8 mm, and is lighter in casual than in sports. The 1.32 screen has a resolution of 360 × 360 pixels, and the dial can be easily customized.

There are three colors available, so that they match with the clothes on.

The battery life is striking, a 330 mAh Li-ion battery that offers 30 days of standby or 14 days of daily use.



As I mentioned before, it has a complete monitoring function, including monitoring of oxygen saturation in the blood and the possibility of viewing historical oxygen data.

In addition to the sensors mentioned at the beginning, it has notification functions, such as incoming calls, SMS, application notifications and others.

Its price is 57 euros in this link, although it is possible to find a great discount using the coupon IMILABWW12. Gift straps come.

IMILAB W11

The second watch that I present to you is the W11, for 44 euros, with a discount using the code IMILABWW11 in this link

It’s an attractive, feature-packed women’s watch. It comes in an aluminum box, it is capable of measuring SpO2, 24 h heart rate and sleep monitoring, but it also has a function to monitor the female menstrual cycle.

Its battery offers 15 days autonomy, it is IP68 waterproof, it has 9 sports modes and it also has notification functions.

The screen is round high definition, 1.09 inches and resolution of 240 * 240 pixels, covered with semi-transparent glass and with customizable screen.

Regarding the monitoring of the female menstrual cycle, it is capable of intelligently predicting, a function not very common in smart watches, although we have increasingly seen it as third-party applications.