Two arrested after shots fired at garda car in Tallaght

Gardaí have arrested two people as part of an investigation into shots being fired at a patrol car in Tallaght last summer.

The incident happened in the Rossfield Avenue area of Tallaght on July 24, 2021 when a gunman fired bullets at the patrol car with one of the shots striking the vehicle.

No gardai were injured in the incident.

A garda spokesman said: “A man, aged in his late teens, and a male juvenile, aged in his teens, are currently detained in Tallaght Garda Station.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

