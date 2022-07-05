Two 3D printers for less than 200 euros, one made of resin and the other FDM

During the last years I have been doing reviews of several 3D printers, both in PLA and in resin, and it is impressive how the quality has been increasing over time, while the prices have been going down.

Now it is possible to buy quality for little money, and this time, taking advantage of Anycubic’s discounts this July, I can recommend two 3D printers for less than 200 euros.

cheap resin printer

We start with the famous Photon Mono X (4K), a printer that has sold like hot cakes. After this, several other models with higher resolution were launched, one of my favorites being the Mono X 6K, excellent in every way.

The Mono X has a 6.23-inch screen and can print up to 16.5 x 13.2 x 8 cm. The screen has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,400 px, more than 9.2 million pixels, with a printing speed of ≤ 5 cm/h.

In the tests I did at the time, I managed to print role figures in about 3 hours.

It accepts ordinary 405nm UV resins and special resins, and can be found for 191 euros from June 12 to 13 (a 20% discount), at this link.

Cheap FDM Printer

In the FDM sector we have, for 176 euros on the same dates, the ANYCUBIC I3 Mega S at this link

A very economical printer, quick to assemble, compatible with 1.75mm 3D printer filament such as TPU, PLA, ABS, HIPS, WOOD, etc.

It has a sensor that allows printing to resume after a power outage or any other unexpected stoppage, and can print parts up to 210x210x205mm. The surface of the 3D printer’s build platform is coated with a proprietary microporous coating, making it easy to adhere when printing.

It has a rigid metal frame, double rod motor and a 3.5-inch TFT touch screen.

Anycubic will have several offers during those dates, with discounts reaching 43%, as you can see in this list:

A good opportunity to enter the world of 3D printing.