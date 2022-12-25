Twitter’s Suicide Prevention Feature Goes Down, Returns Hours Later

Last Friday (23), the Reuters agency noted that Twitter’s suicide prevention channels service had been removed from the platform. The temporary removal was officially confirmed by Ella Irwin, a lawyer for the social network. The resource provides contacts at the top of specific searches to seek help related to mental health, HIV, vaccines, child sexual exploitation, gender violence and other issues.

Hours later, however, the feature was back on the network. After Musk’s recent controversies, some users and Reuters itself attributed the change to the current CEO of the network. But he himself, meanwhile, came to deny the news saying that the mechanism was still online.