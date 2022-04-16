Twitter’s move to avoid being acquired by Elon Musk

This week it became quite clear to us that Elon Musk intends to acquire all of Twitter for a total amount of 43.4 billion dollars, about 54.20 dollars per share, threatening to sell the newly purchased shares, making him the shareholder majority, if the company does not agree to be bought in its entirety.

And despite the fact that Musk himself also made his intentions clear, this does not convince the board of directors of Twitter, which unanimously has just launched what is called a “poison pill” in the financial world, with which it will try to hinder purchase attempts greater than 15% of it.



The “poisonous pill” called the Rights Plan is the consequence of what they understand as an unsolicited and non-binding proposal for the acquisition of Twitter, having a full year of validity.

As indicated in a press release:

The Rights Plan will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group will gain control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an adequate control premium or without providing the Board with sufficient time to make informed judgments and take action that is in the best interests. of shareholders

This plan does not prevent the Board from agreeing with the parties or accepting an acquisition proposal if it believes it may be in the best interest of Twitter and its shareholders, further clarifying that the Rights Plan is similar to other plans adopted by public companies. in similar circumstances.

In this way, now it remains to be seen what Elon Musk and his 9% shares will do. Musk’s final intention is to condition Twitter so that it becomes a space where freedom of expression prevails, contrasting with the situations that have been taking place on the platform lately and that can be seen as somewhat extreme.

The truth is that it is difficult to combine freedom of expression with the need to be a space where healthy conversations can take place, since many things can be interpreted in a negative way.

Link: press release