Twitter’s head of security and content moderation quits

A executive Ella Irwin resigned from twitter. The professional wasresponsible for the security, moderation and content policy of the social network of Elon Muskand ascended to the post shortly after that the billionaire took command of the platform last year. Ella helped oversee policies on harassment, hate speech, and violent content on twitteras well as being heavily involved in account suspensions and often responding to Twitter users whose accounts had been blocked.





Current and former contributors told Reuters that Ella Irwin was a trusted person of Musk and was willing to abide by and defend their decisions on content, while part of the team spoke out against the changes. - Advertisement - At the Twitter since June 2022, Ella Irwin took over the post from which she resigned in November following the resignation of the former occupant of the role, Yoel Roth. At the time, Roth was said to have stepped down following the company’s acquisition by Elon Musk.

Since buying Twitter, Elon Musk has drastically reduced content moderation in favor of “total freedom of expression”. However, this has caused fake accounts, inappropriate posts and hate speech to grow on the social network. 17 ideas for your content strategy with Instagram Stories Twitter’s policy change alienated advertisers and users who said the social network had become more receptive to hateful content. It’s unclear if this contributed to Ella Irwin’s departure or if there’s more to it.

