Twitter’s dark mode will no longer be a problem every time you change the subject on mobile

It was throughout the year 2019 that the fever for dark modes was unleashed in the applications we use. A new way of showing what happens on the phone screen by turning colors: white is black and vice versa, in such a way that we can save battery power and, also, not stress our eyes too much. But like all new tools that arrive for the first time, they are not without small flaws that make them ineffective, especially when we want to make quick changes to the smartphone. And when we talk about these dark modes, the worst that an application could offer us is not having the option to choose that we want to activate the same theme as the one we have defined within our mobile with iOS or Android. A big difference The huge difference between having this option and not having it is that if you want to change the theme of the smartphone, it is not the same that all apps are automatically configured to the new light or dark mode, than having to go application by application by modifying that parameter. Well, Twitter, believe it or not, was one of those platforms that in iOS and Android did not allow to synchronize its display mode with that of the operating system. So, those of Jack Dorsey have decided to change something that they had been dragging for months and, finally, we already have a new button in the application menu that forces Twitter to adopt the same appearance as our iPhone. In this way, it is possible to tell it to activate the dark mode but, in addition, that in case we decide to modify the general it will adapt automatically, without having to say anything. For now, if you have an Android mobile you will have to continue choosing the theme manually, until the social network decides to introduce this same change in the app that you have in the Play Store. In any case, surely it is a simple problem of timing and in the coming weeks this modification will reach all the devices on the market. And it is that Twitter has been immersed in important changes for weeks that affect the new ways of depositing money that it has devised thanks, for example, to the super-followers, the future stores that will allow certain relevant profiles or, as we informed you yesterday, the inclusion of personalized advertising in some threads of replies to our messages. >