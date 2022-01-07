Twitter, you work on iOS: writing and replying to a tweet will be even more fun

Who knows if one day the social platforms will be indistinguishable from each other. This seems to be the direction they are going, mutually copying the functions that users like most and therefore paradoxically self-reducing those elements of differentiation that make them – in fact – different from what the competition offers.

After all, it is normal: if you like some feature or tool, why not do it yourself, perhaps customizing it a bit? This is the case of Twitter, which recently passed into the hands of Parag Agrawal and that borrows from TikTok the possibility of reply to a post with a video, in turn picked up by Instagram on Reels. Is called “quote tweet with reaction“, or “share tweet with reaction“, and allows you to make the reply to a tweet less flat and more personalized.

In practice, users will be able to comment on a tweet with a photo or video by inserting a copy of the tweet you are replying to. The following image clearly explains what can be done: