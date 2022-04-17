Tech News

Twitter would keep the history of tweet edits

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

That Twitter will soon have the tweet editing function is something that just a few weeks ago would have sounded like science fiction, or even a joke, since the social network itself joked about it last April Fools’ Day. And yet finally the company clarified that they were working on it, and they also took care to clarify that the survey published by Elon Musk had nothing to do with it, that they had already been working on this function for quite some time.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

In confirming that the feature is already on the way, we’ve learned that will debut, in test mode, with Twitter Blue users, so even when we can start to see it, it is possible that changes will occur later, based on the learning from the testing phase. In other words, although we will know more about its operation than we do now, but we will still have to wait to know its final form and operation.

Read:

Samsung has a plan to give your old mobile a second life, do you know how?

Be that as it may, we’re already starting to get some insight into it, and in this case we owe it to Jane Manchun Wong, who has already revealed a lot of interesting Twitter insights to us in the past. And it is that, in a tweetanticipates that Twitter would keep the history of modifications of tweetsand that it would also do so with a system specially designed to guarantee the persistence of revisions: creating a new tweet entity for each edition.

Looks like Twitter’s approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same Tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior to that edit

— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 16, 2022

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

In this way, and while waiting to see how they would be displayed, Twitter will not allow the content of a message with an associated ID to be modified. Instead, the edited text will be published in a new tweet which, yes, will be linked to the previous one as a reference that it is an edition of that one. A system that seems quite logical, since it would allow a virtually infinite number of corrections, which would be saved independently as messages, but would be concatenated.

The doubt, of course, is whether the creators of the corrected tweets will somehow have access to any of those messages and thus the ability to erase an original but keep the correction. It also raises the question of whether all the interactions of the original tweet will also apply to the corrected version of the message. And it is that only if the first is guaranteed, would it make sense to apply the second. Otherwise, I can already imagine a legion of manipulators making plans about it.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Previous articleMan arrested after sickening baby dangling video emerged
Next articleThe best apps to exercise in 2022 [Android]
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

How to?

How to transform the mobile into a radar to detect the speed of a car

When it comes to vehicular traffic, there are countries where the police authorities have radars that detect the...
Apps

The best apps to exercise in 2022 [Android]

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Ireland

Man arrested after sickening baby dangling video emerged

A man who repeatedly dangled a three-week old baby upside down by the ankles in a shocking video...
Android

Four tricks to order and delete photos on your Android mobile

One of the big problems with mobile photography is that we take hundreds and thousands of...