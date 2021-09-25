Twitter works to prevent some messages we read from disappearing, why?

Twitter is not a perfect social network and, like any other, it has small flaws that are still there despite the years, like a kind of relic that they never remedy. And if we make a list of those errors that users have been reporting to the social network practically since its inception, the first would undoubtedly be that annoying sensation that shakes our bodies when we are reading a message and suddenly disappears. This occurs, in most cases, because we access the application and start reading an updated timeline hours ago, so the moment the app loads the most recent data, what we were reading disappears by magic and we were left with the desire to know how the text ended. Especially when it is a tweet that has become very popular and has dozens and dozens of replies. Has it never happened to you? Twitter is already working to correct it That feeling of being left with the desire to reread the text collides with the impossibility of finding it by scrolling to the bottom of the timeline, so there comes a time when we give up and look at the most recent . Luckily, it seems that Twitter has understood that you cannot go in the opposite direction to those requested by users and has started to change it, leaving an opportunity to give us time to finish consulting that message. From the social network they have published a message in which they come to acknowledge the inconvenience caused by the operation of the app: “We know that it is a frustrating experience, so we are working to change it”, although at the moment they have not specified how they will do it to make this reading compatible with keeping up to date and updating the timeline to the latest messages from the profiles that we normally follow. In the same way that Twitter has not released a pledge on how it is thinking to lessen the impact of this error, it has not given dates or an estimated time in which we can enjoy this function. What there is no doubt is that while it arrives, we will continue to read at breakneck speeds while the app updates and changes what we read on the screen. Although we will always have the trick of activating the airplane mode to see if this way, without internet, the social network leaves us alone for a few seconds.