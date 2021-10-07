Twitter works on an ad to avoid toning down potentially toxic conversations

Twitter remains relevant because in this social network we know what is happening around the world, practically in real time. This has also made the platform the center of discussions that can end or even begin, very risque. Aware of this, from Twitter they work on a warning for when we are about to enter into conversations that can be toxic.

We refer to those long discussions and polemics on issues where the platform unintentionally turns out to be the battlefield. For this reason, they work on this option that they seek to warn users before they enter it.

Twitter and its warning in the face of toxic conversations

Ever want to know the vibe of a conversation before you join in? We’re testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you a heads up if the convo you’re about to enter could get heated or intense. This is a work in progress as we learn how to better support healthy conversation. pic.twitter.com/x6Nsn3HPu1 – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 6, 2021

Some time ago we talked about whether there are social networks more toxic than others and we saw the analysis of experts who pointed to Twitter as the throne of this category. Those who use the platform frequently know that this is completely true. Although we find hate speech and all kinds of discrimination in all of them, it lends itself to debate in all its dimensions.

In that sense, Twitter is testing a warning against conversations that could be toxic. According to what is shown in the account images Twitter SupportWhen you try to reply to a controversial thread, you will first receive a message indicating that the conversation may be intense. When you touch it, some recommendations will be displayed to try to keep the discussion on the best terms. This notice will be subject to factors such as the relationship between the topic, the main tweet author, and the responding user.

We still do not know when this feature will go into production, however, it is an excellent option and effort for Twitter to try to reduce the tone of its discussions.