Twitter will warn if you are going to respond to a toxic conversation

Twitter has spent years trying to reduce toxicity and polarization on the platform by introducing different tools, such as the ability to restrict comments or choose who can reply to a tweet, some with more success than others.

Twitter will remind users of the rules of coexistence when it detects that a conversation is rising in tone

Now, the social network has announced that it is testing a new function of notices that will jump to the user when the algorithm detects that you are about to get into an aggressive conversation. This tool is being tested for both iOS and Android users.

If the toxicity in interactions has not yet reached a high point, Twitter will simply display a small blue stripe warning: “Conversations like this can be intense”. In case the intensity reaches heights of greater aggressiveness, the platform will alert in a more forceful way.

This notice will consist of a screenshot in which Twitter will remind the user of some of the rules of coexistence of the social network. This alarm, which will be displayed from the bottom of the screen, is headed by a sign that reads “Let’s look at each other”, and below, in smaller letters, “Our values ​​make Twitter a better place.”

Below, Twitter lists three principles for reducing aggressiveness online. The first urges the user to remember that “There is a human being on the other side of the screen. Communicating with respect makes Twitter a better place ”. Then remember that “Facts matter. Checking the facts helps us with everything ”. Finally, he says that “Diversity of opinions has value. Discovering new perspectives can strengthen yours. ” At the end of the notice, include a link from which the user can access the rules of use and moderation of Twitter.

This tool, if approved, would be added to others already installed to combat toxicity in the network, such as the option to “Hide answers”.

