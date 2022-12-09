Twitter will tell you if your account was shadowbanned and how you can fix it

Elon Musk announced that Twitter is working on a new feature that will alert users if their account is being shadowbanned.

A dynamic similar to the one that Instagram is implementing, which will allow users to know the reasons for that action as well as request a review.

Twitter will have a tool to report the status of your account

- Advertisement -

In a previous article, we told you that Instagram is implementing a new option, within the “Account Status” section, which allows users to know if there is content from their account that has been “shadowbanned”.

In that case, it will explain why Instagram does not recommend that content in different sections of the app. And in addition, it will give the user the option to edit the content or request a review of the case.

Apparently, Elon Musk plans to bring the same dynamic to Twitter:

Twitter is working on a software update that will show the true status of your account, so you’ll clearly know if you’ve been shadowbanned, why, and how to appeal.

So the user will have a tool within the settings that will allow them to see if there are any issues with their account. For example, if you have been shadowbanned. That is, if your posts are “invisible”, the visibility of your comments is limited, the visibility of your profile is restricted so that it is difficult to find, among other possibilities.

- Advertisement -

Elon Musk wants users to know if this is happening on their accounts. And also, that they know what Twitter’s reasons are for taking that action, and that the steps they must follow to file an appeal are explained to them.

Perhaps this new function is part of the “transparency” and “free expression” that Musk has mentioned on several occasions.

At the moment, he has not mentioned how he plans to implement this new dynamic or when it will be available on Twitter. So it joins one of the many features announced by Musk in recent weeks, and that may be implemented during 2023.