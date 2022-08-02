Twitter will tell you how many tweets you post per month

Some users can already see in their profiles the new test that the team is carrying out.

It is not a new function that will change the dynamics of the platform, but rather adds a curious piece of information to your profile based on your activity on Twitter.

Twitter tests a ly “tweet counter”

Some users have reported that a monthly “tweet counter” has been added to their profiles. Yes, Twitter plans to show you how many you post per month to your account. A fact that you will find next to the number of total tweets and followers.

So this counter may reveal that you spend more time tweeting than you imagine, or perhaps it will give you a slap on the wrist if your activity is not as regular as you thought. Or perhaps, it may become a fact to take into account before following another user, since you will be able to know how active their account is.

In fact, that’s one of the reasons a Twitter spokesperson gave for this feature: to give more context about a user’s account. That is, a quick fact to know if the user has an active account or not. If you’re looking for accounts to interact with or follow interesting topics, you’ll want to know if that account has enough activity, or only tweets from time to time.

Or on the other hand, if the user has a high number of monthly tweets, you may prefer to ignore their profile, since it will saturate your timeline with their content.

At the moment, this tweet counter is only a test with a select group of users. As with the rest of Twitter’s experimental features, there is no certainty that it will be implemented in the stable version of the app.

