Twitter will start charging for this security feature

A new feature will be added to the Twitter Blue subscription. New news for subscribers, and very bad news for other users, since it is a security feature.

As announced by the Twitter team, two-factor authentication via text message will no longer be a free option within the platform. If you want this security measure for your account, you will have to pay.

This security feature becomes part of Twitter Blue

If you have the “text message two-factor authentication” feature enabled, you may have already received an email from Twitter informing you that it will become a Twitter Blue feature. Along with this notice, you’ll see that it encourages you to disable the feature if you don’t want to lose access to your account.

While not an adjustment you have to make in a hurry, it does have a deadline: March 19. So you have until that date to disable this security feature and find another way to protect your account.

After March 20, 2023, we will no longer allow non-Twitter Blue subscribers to use text messages as a 2FA method. At that point, accounts with 2FA text messages still enabled will have it disabled. Disabling 2FA texting does not automatically disassociate your phone number from your Twitter account.

And if you have never activated this option, and want to do it out of curiosity, you will see that Twitter shows you a message that says “Choose another verification method. This two-factor authentication method is only available to Twitter Blue subscribers. Select a different method.”

What is the reason for this change in strategy regarding this security feature? If we take a look at Twitter statementwe will see that it mentions that this security feature has been used in a malicious way, so they will limit its use to Twitter Blue subscribers only.

One detail to keep in mind is that this measure only applies to two-factor authentication by text message, but the rest of the options will continue to be available: through an authentication app or security key.