Twitter will shut down Revue, its electronic newsletter platform

Revue, the subscription newsletter platform that Twitter acquired in January 2021 to enable journalists and writers to take advantage of their fan networks to attract them to their long-form content, and in part also earn money, is announcing its final closure to its vast community of users.

The date chosen for the total closure will be January 18, 2023, so that a day later it will not be possible to access the accounts, losing all the data that has been had on this platform.



Therefore, there is just over a month left for current users to recover their available digital assets, including their subscriber list, previous newsletters and analytics, by following a series of steps.

Revue also points out that on December 20, all paid subscriptions will be configured to be canceled at the end of the billing cycle, thus avoiding charging for content that will not be able to be sent later due to the closure of the service.

The end of an era on Twitter

It just so happens that yesterday, Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, used Revue to comment on internal documents, known as the Twitter Files, to which Musk has given access to a number of independent journalists, and which expose the practices of the previous Twitter team and its relations with political power.

He also came to expose the main keys that social media must comply with in an expected open and decentralized Internet scenario, and in a tweet he puts hope in the nostr protocol as an open protocol for social networks resistant to global control and censorship.

With the Revue closing, Dorsey wrote the following in a tweet: “well… after 17 hours, my career as a newsletter writer is coming to an end”, although the truth is that it ends with the career of more than one user, who will now have to set their sights on the competition, yes they want to continue it.

The truth is that tweets of up to 4,000 characters are not going to fully replace what Revue has been offering, since many of the functions of this service, which is close to its closure, will not be available.

We don’t know to what extent Musk is capable of undoing what his predecessors did, since Musk also got rid of the Scroll integration, which allowed Twitter Blue subscribers to read a series of media without advertising distractions, and that no longer found in the newly released version of Twitter Blue.

More information: Revue