Twitter will show content from more people you don’t know, and it doesn’t seem like a good idea

- Advertisement -

It seems that there is not a day that goes by that there is not new news from Twitter with changes in its way of working, and this will end up being a torment for many who have this social network as something important in their lives. Well, a new way of proceeding has been discovered in what has to do with the recommended content that each user sees… and it is something quite important. The company, this time in one of its official accounts (no message from Elon Musk), has announced that it has decided to gradually implement the recommendations to all users. This is to provide a better experience when it comes to finding things that are interesting beyond the accounts that are already followed. Among the details that Twitter has communicated, there is something that is very striking: everything will be algorithmic content, so possible interests will be considered to choose what will be shown. The implementation can be the big problem This is one of the things -not the only one- that can directly affect users and that they do not see the new option implemented in Twitter as something positive (it is convenient for the company great, since with this function you have the option of boosting paid accounts). The fact is that the new recommendations may appear both in the Explore tab and in other places on the platform, so it is by no means ruled out that the home feed will be affected -as well as the review of the latest messages-. If any of the aforementioned options ends up being a place where the recommendations have a load similar to what you see from the accounts that are followed, it is more than likely that Twitter receives a very important bounce effect (we always talk negative, of course). In addition, since Elon Musk is at the controls of the social network, changes are made quickly and abruptly – and if something needs to be changed, there are no problems. And this may be what happens, since certain areas of the application may be flooded with information that is not particularly relevant to the user. An idea that is not new on Twitter Before Musk’s arrival, the social network had a similar idea: increase the presence of recommendations. But the response from users was not exactly good, and everything that has to do with algorithms was rejected outright. And, the consequence, was none other than to backtrack -because the criticism was fierce-. Therefore, there is experience in this regard and it is better for Twitter to be careful because it is not a service like TikTok that has in its DNA the display of recommendations (and from the beginning those who have an account know what they are exposing themselves to). ). >