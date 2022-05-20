Twitter will restrict hoaxes but will not eliminate them

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Within its policy to combat disinformation, Twitter has presented a protocol to react to information crises and thus ensure that do not amplify hoaxes at critical times such as health emergencies, wars or natural disasters. To determine if a post is false, Twitter will use credible verification services and public information sources such as researchers, journalists and humanitarian organizations.

Twitter will focus its efforts on cutting the spread of false posts in viral tweets and accounts with a large number of followers

In the event that the company determines that a tweet is spreading a lie, it will add an alarm tab to inform other users. Besides, will disable likes and retweets for that post and will include a link with more details about the news in question.

Nevertheless, Twitter is reluctant to delete these types of posts. According to the company, it is better to keep these tweets online in order to be able to count and analyze the hoaxes that occur on the network. To access the tweet with false information, users will only have to click on the alert superimposed by the platform.

Twitter had already taken similar measures in relation to some hoaxes about electoral processes or the coronavirus pandemic. However, in these cases the company limited itself to putting a small notice in one corner of the tweet, and not hiding it completely.

The platform has clarified that it will prioritize adding these alarms in cases of viral tweets or powerful profile posts and with many followers. This includes verified accounts, media outlets, and official profiles from government agencies.

With this measure, Twitter intends to stop the spread of false or incomplete news reported from the ground or publications that deny war crimes. The company maintains that personal anecdotes will not be deleted by this procedure, nor will the opinions, comments or jokes of private users.

