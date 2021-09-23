Twitter will release updates to fix the problem of disappearing tweets

The Twitter team announced that it is preparing a series of updates that will solve one of the problems that is affecting the platform.

If it has happened to you that tweets disappear from your timeline as you read them, do not despair, there is already a solution on the way.

Twitter will fix the problem of disappearing tweets

Has it happened to you that you start reading a tweet and it suddenly disappears? Or that you have focused on a tweet and the feed is updated and you lose sight of the content? You are not the only one, users have been complaining for a long time that they cannot finish reading tweets, as they disappear.

A problem that seems to arise when the timeline is updated or there are many users replying to the tweet. This seems to cause you to run out of tweet in the middle of reading. And while there is still no solution to this problem, the Twitter team announced that it is working on updates that will arrive shortly.

Let’s talk about Tweets disappearing from view in the middle of reading when the timeline seems to update automatically. We know it is a frustrating experience, so we are working to change it. Over the next two months, we’ll be rolling out updates on how we show you Tweets so they don’t disappear

Twitter has not mentioned what changes it will make so that updating the timeline or the status of the tweet does not cause users to lose sight of the content. I may change the way tweets are displayed so that it doesn’t cause this problem.

At the moment, it only remains to wait a couple of months to see what solution Twitter plans to implement. In the meantime, if you don’t want to get frustrated when you go through your timeline to catch up, you’ll have to have a double dose of patience.