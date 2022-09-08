Twitter will only allow you to edit tweets five times

- Advertisement -

After the long-awaited news that Twitter will editing , other not-so-good news is beginning to arrive, at least for all users of the social network. In the first place, because this option so requested historically by tweeters will only be available to subscribers of Twitter Blue, the paid version of the application, and secondly, because they will only have half an hour to modify them.

Tweets may be edited up to 5 within 30 minutes of the original tweet being posted

But there is more. Now it has been known that even for them there will be a limit: maximum of five editions on the same tweet. All of them within that time limit of 30 minutes after the publication of the original tweet.

These limitations are clearly aimed at allowing the correction of typographical and spelling errors, correcting the inclusion (or lack thereof) of links or multimedia content, adding labels or hashtags and other similar modifications. According to some analysts, it also seems that these limited possibilities of vision would be explained by trying to avoid abuses, the spread of hoaxes and fake news, as well as offensive behaviors, if unlimited modification of all content were allowed.

However, from Twitter they communicate that they will be aware of the use made of this tool by users who already have it available and It is not ruled out that these limitations could vary over time..

Initially, the paid subscription to Twitter Blue, which incorporates the possibility of editing Tweets, is only available to users in Australia, Canada, the United States and New Zealand, the latter being the first to be able to test the “Edit Tweets” option, which will later become available in the other three countries listed.

In exchange for $2.99 ​​per month, Twitter Blue offers different exclusive options such as:

– Thread reading through a specific mode that enhances the experience.

-Improved management of tweets marked as favorites through folders.

-Customization of the app icon and the application itself.

-Articles free of advertising.

-Share part of the income with content creators.