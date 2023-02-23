Twitter will notify you if a tweet you were interested in contains wrong information

Twitter is implementing a new dynamic to prevent the platform from being used to viralize false news.

A new option that seeks to stop a tweet with erroneous content from spreading or creating confusion among users. And for this, all users who interacted with the tweet will be alerted, as long as a condition is met. We tell you what it is about.

New Twitter function to avoid fake news

From now on, Twitter will let you know when a tweet you’ve interacted with receives a Community Note, whether you’ve left a like, a comment, or retweeted it to share with your followers.

Let’s remember that Community Notes is an option that allows collaborators to leave notes on tweets that could be potentially misleading, in order to give them context. While the Twitter team has no involvement in this action, nor does it take any action based on these notes, it does allow for relevant context to be added for the rest of the users.

One detail to keep in mind is that while Community Notes can be viewed worldwide, only users from a few countries can participate as contributors.

And now Twitter uses this dynamic to alert users if they were exposed to a tweet that could contain misinformation:

Starting today, you’ll receive a notice if a Community Note starts showing on a Tweet that you’ve replied to, Liked, or Retweeted. This helps give people additional context that they might otherwise miss.

While this input may not have the last word, it will allow users to rethink whether the information in the tweet is correct. So it will prevent users from being left with false or incomplete information that was shared in a tweet. And on the other hand, it will prevent them from continuing to share a tweet with dubious information.