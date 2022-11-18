Twitter will let you choose who can mention you

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Twitter will allow users to configure if the rest of the tweeters can mention them in their tweetssetting three levels of permission.

Twitter adds more tools for users to decide who they want to interact with

With options of the type “always”, “sometimes” and “never”, Twitter will have a series of controls that will limit the current almost unlimited access to any user by the simple procedure of mentioning their username in a tweet.

The counterpart and, basically, the main reason for adding this feature, is to prevent harassment, bullying or campaigns for which selective attacks are directed against certain users.

Basically, it is about providing the tweeter with a tool that allows him to have access to some control over who can interact with itand for this, three levels will be established in the mentions configuration:

-Any can mention the user (Twitter’s default mode of operation).

-Limit Mentions only to those who already follow the user.

-Disable completely the possibility that other tweeters can mention the user.

These possibilities are shown in a tweet shared by researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who, by reverse engineering the code of the Twitter app, has discovered that the company is working to offer these three new levels of security:

Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter pic.twitter.com/UemMCGcy70 —Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 13, 2022

The development of the function has been confirmed by Dominic Camozzi, from Twitter’s Privacy Design department in a tweet (which he later deleted) in which he asked the user community to provide him with information on their position regarding this possibility.

This would not be the first time that Twitter allows narrowing the list of people who can interact with its users after the incorporation in 2020 of a limitation on who could reply to a tweet (anyone, nobody, only the people mentioned or only the users who are followed).

Another initiative in this sense would be the Circles, a restricted community of users with whom to share tweets that would only be accessible to members of said closed group.