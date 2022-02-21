Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

Twitter will identify public utility bots

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Twitter marketing campaigns 2020

Last fall Twitter introduced a label to allow your users to identify the “good” bots and those that were not.

Twitter bots that spread information of public interest will be identified as such by the platform

Although the social network initially rated all bots negatively, it eventually realized that some of them play a positive role on the platform. For example, those who tweeted public service information related to the pandemic, weather updates or earthquake alerts.

These labels that confer the certificate of “good bots” have been tested for months for a small group of users. Now, once Twitter has proven its effectiveness, these labels to classify the good and bad bots will begin to be applied to all the accounts of the social network that make automated publications.

Twitter Bots

As was happening during the testing period, a warning will appear in the bots’ profiles to inform them that they are automated accounts. Between username and bio you will see a sign that says “Automated by”. Next, the Twitter account of the person who created and managed that bot will be quoted. The biography will include the objective for which the bot in question was created, for example: “Inform about weather updates in the Community of Madrid”.

The notice that it is an automatic account will not only appear in the profile, but it will also be reported in each of the tweets. Between the text of the tweet and the name of the profile You will see a sign that says “Automated”. According to Twitter, this information will help users decide which accounts they want to follow and which information is trustworthy and which is not.

The calls “bad bots”, meanwhile, will not have access to these features verification and promotion. In this way, Twitter will not allow the person behind the account to be identified if it is a bot that spreads spam or political propaganda.

Brian Adam
