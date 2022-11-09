Twitter will have two account verification marks, so you can identify them

Elon Musk has come up with a lot of ideas on Twitter. Not only is this grabbing the news headlines almost daily, but it is also creating confusion among users.

Free functions that will become paid, premium options that could be available to everyone, and a new verification system in process that brings more doubts than certainties.

Twitter will have a new verification mark for official accounts

One of Elon Musk’s first proposals was to include the blue verification mark within the features offered by Twitter Blue. That is, those who wish to have the badge on their profiles only have to pay, destroying what account verification represents.

So there are a lot of questions and confusion about the verification system. Esther Crawford tries to clarify some doubts by explaining how this new system will work, which will include two levels:

Many people have asked how you will be able to distinguish between Twitter Blue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts verified as official, so we are introducing the “Official” tag to select accounts…

That is, there will be the blue badge that Twitter Blue offers for accounts, and another type of gray mark for those accounts of public interest that users need to know are the real ones, the “official” ones, as you see in the image above.

How to Identify Twitter Checkmarks

In general, government accounts, business partners, companies, public figures, media outlets, among others, will have a gray label with the word “Official”. And of course, this type of verification will not be available for purchase, rather Twitter will grant it to select accounts that meet certain requirements.

And on the other hand, you will see the blue badge in the accounts with Twitter Blue subscription, which as it is clarified, is not the same as identity verification

The new Twitter Blue does not include identity verification: it is an optional paid subscription that offers a blue verification mark and access to selected features.

That is, the blue tick will be a Twitter Blue badge and no longer a verification badge. It will only identify subscribers, and you will have to rely on reviews of the Twitter Blue accounts that are promised, to have any confidence in the identity of those accounts.

Yes, everything is still confusing and the famous verification badge has lost all meaning. And to fix this, the new badge tries to clean up the chaos so that the truly important accounts are clearly identified by users. A dynamic that had already been achieved with the old verification system.

In short, a badge will be paid, and anyone can have it just by paying for a Twitter Blue subscription. And the other one, the “Official” tag will not be for sale, but it will only be for accounts selected by Twitter.