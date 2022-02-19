Twitter will give you a new option to ignore toxic conversations

Twitter is working on a new feature that will help you “exit yourself” from a toxic conversation on the platform.

So if you notice a conversation thread getting intense, you’ll be able to get out without having to deal with future mentions and notifications.

New Twitter option to ignore toxic conversations

Perhaps it has happened to you that you are participating in a conversation on Twitter that is rising in tone until it becomes aggressive. In that case, you can use some of the options that Twitter offers so that the tweets and notifications of the conversation do not follow you when you are no longer part of it.

However, this requires taking a series of actions. Twitter wants to simplify this process with a new option that will make it easier for you to leave a conversation thread without having to deal with mentions and notifications.

such as shows Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter prepares a new option to “leave” the conversation. When you choose to “Leave this thread”, Twitter will automatically take a series of actions so that you will no longer receive any notifications related to this thread.

It is as if Twitter will block you so that no one can mention you in the conversation, your username will not appear in the tweets, nor will you be able to receive notifications as the interaction between users progresses. Of course, no one will know that you have “left” the conversation using this Twitter option, since there will be no notification alerting you to your decision.

Recall that Twitter mentioned last year that it was working on a new warning system, alerting users if they were about to join a toxic conversation. So it gave a chance to “run away” before getting into a heated or intense conversation.

But now the strategy is different, and it is intended to be a lifeline for those who are already in a conversation that has turned toxic and no longer wish to be part of it. At the moment, Twitter has not mentioned when this new option will be implemented, so we will have to wait for future updates.