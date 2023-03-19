Twitter will create a currency for content creators

Twitter is developing a new tool to earn money and support content creators on the platform. A new coin format will allow users to make donations and buy gifts, just like it works on other social networks.

This information was discovered by Jane Manchun Wong nima owji constant leakers of information about this application, who found the tab in the side panel and that it will be an extension of the tip function to “support creators who tweet great content,” they say.

A coin on Twitter

This new function is in development and does not know when it would officially arrive and in which countries, although its name would be ‘Coins’.

In addition to serving as a form of direct support for content creators, the leak claims that the coins will be able to be used to buy gifts for other users within the app. This function would be called ‘Awards’.

According to the shared data, the gifts will have a wide variety of prices, costing from one currency, called mind blown, up to 5000, under the name of golden. Although for now it is not clear how much each coin will cost in real money and how the percentage distribution will be Twitter in these transactions.

The purchase of this internal currency of the application would be made in Stripe which is a payment processing platform that accepts credit and debit cards, bank transfers, cash vouchers and cryptocurrencies, although the ‘Coin’ of the social network would have nothing to do with that type of digital money.

“Twitter Coin it is still in the development phase and we don’t even have proof that it is something related to cryptocurrencies. You must not be fooled by scammers,” he said. Nima Owji.

While Elon Musk For now, no official statement has been made on this issue. However, in the past he has said that he is working on “creator monetization for all forms of content” and that they hope that with their subscription service, Twitter Blue they hope “to have a source of income to reward content creators.”

This coin format is very similar to what other platforms like Reddit, who has the Reddit Coins with which users can send rewards to accounts dedicated to generating different and great content, or also to super thanks of Youtubein which people voluntarily donate money to profiles.

Community Notes, new Twitter feature

It is an information verification system on Twitter. It consists of adding a tweet to a “note” (hence the name) which contributes extra data to the content that the tweet originally has.

But then, many readers may be wondering: Who adds these notes? And it is that they are the users themselves, or well as the social network tells them, the “collaborators”. To be one of them you must register on Twitter.

According to the same official Community Notes account on the social network, the notes that appear on Twitter are not chosen by majority vote. On the other hand, in order for it to be possible to identify when a note is relevant, it must have been classified as Useful by several people, and who have also previously disagreed. This “prevents one-sided qualifications.”

Notes with the highest rating have better visibility. Twitter claims that they don’t decide which notes are shown, but users do. Therefore, “the more people participate, the better the use of this tool will be globally”.