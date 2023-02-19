Twitter will continue to charge: this is the function that will be paid

Twitter confirmed that the double verification to enter the account will now be part of the paid subscription, for which it gave a period of time to users who are not in Twitter Blue for them to disable it.

This decision will affect the authentication that is done through text message (SMS), because according to the social network there are “bad actors who abuse 2FA based on phone numbers.”

Using this tool allows users to protect their account from Login on unauthorized devices, so after entering the main credentials, it asks for a passcode sent by SMS to the previously registered mobile number.

- Advertisement -

The other two authentication methods, by app and security key, will continue to be available for free. But in the case of verification through text message, it will be restricted to subscribers of Twitter Blue starting March 20.

Subscription to Twitter Blue costs $8 or $11 a month and will now include the benefit of two-factor authentication.

- Advertisement -

In addition, those who want to use this service during the time remaining for their restriction will no longer be able to do so if they are not paying for the premium version of the platform, which costs between $8 and $11 per month or $84 per year.

The social network warned that, when deactivating the double verification process by SMS, the number associated with the account in the app will not be unlinked, because that is a separate process.

Finally, Twitter recommended users who are not willing to pay to use the other available security methods.

- Advertisement -

It may interest you: Why Twitter will remove old blue verifications

“We encourage non-Twitter Blue subscribers to consider using an authenticator app or security key method. These methods require physical possession of the authentication method and are a great way to ensure the security of your account,” the company said in a statement.

Subscription to Twitter Blue costs $8 or $11 a month and will now include the benefit of two-factor authentication.

However, currently 74.4% of people who use two-step verification have SMS enabled, while 28.9% use in-app authenticators and a small portion, 0.5%, have security keys.

This isn’t the first feature to go from free to being in Twitter Blue’s paid package, it’s already happened with blue verification, color settings, character limit, amount of ads, and visibility of tweets.

It may interest you: The reason why so many Elon Musk tweets are appearing

4,000 character trills

Twitter again expanded the character range for tweets. The social network confirmed that a maximum of 4,000 characters will now be allowed for those who pay for the subscription of Twitter Blue.

This is the largest limit the app has had since its creation. Initially, users could only post 140 tweets and in 2017 it was expanded to 280, which will be the margin that people who pay for the premium service will have.

“Twitter is still Twitter. We know that longer Tweets can involve a lot of scrolling, so they will be limited to 280 characters in the timeline and a “Show More” prompt will appear to click through and read the full Tweet.”

This option will only be available to those who pay for the premium version of the application, although anyone will be able to read, reply to, retweet, and like them as happens with other content.