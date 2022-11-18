Twitter will ask the age to show sensitive content

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

Twitter redoubles its efforts to prevent minors under 18 from accessing certain sensitive or inappropriate content, for which it is developing an age verification system that will ask for the date of birthas long as it has not been included in the personal information attached to the user profile.

Twitter will ask for the date of birth of those who have not included it in their personal information within the user profile

This age control has been implemented gradually and without prior notice and there are already some users who have seen how this information was requested before accessing certain content included in tweets that showed images or videos not recommended for minors.

Twitter has confirmed the existence of this security measure aimed at providing security and control over the user experience, which will restrict access to content that may offend the sensitivity of minors under 18 years of age. It should be remembered that Twitter does not allow its use by children under 13 years of age, which does not prevent some users (it is estimated that up to a third of children do) from lying when providing their date of birth.

- Advertisement -

At the moment, the social network has not confirmed the implementation schedule in different countries, nor has it detailed the treatment that will be given to the age data and if it will be taken into account for advertising campaigns.

The policy for publishing sensitive content on Twitter includes different categories, from graphic violence, sexual or hate images, and although it does not prohibit its publication, it does ask the user to label the content as sensitive and indicate in their account settings that they are publishing. that type of content, while restricting the possibility of publishing that type of explicit images in both the profile image and the header image, as well as in the live videos.