Twitter will allow you to “untag” yourself from tweets

Twitter is already working on the development of a new function that will allow its users “delete” when a user is tagged in tweets. An important change in the “narrative” of this social network since it will allow you to unsubscribe from other people’s conversations that you do not want to be part of.

By removing the label, no more notifications of that conversation or that tweet will be received

On Twitter they refer to this new feature as «unmentioning« (translated by “disregard”) and has already been tested among a selected group of users who have been able to stop being tagged in the tweets published by others. A very small group, according to Twitter, which has also only been able to test this function from the web version of the microblogging platform.

Last year Twitter already showed a preliminary preview of how this function could work and at the moment no information has been provided about possible plans and dates for it to become one more feature of the platform.

With this procedure, although the username will continue to be written in the tweets, what is no longer active is the link to the account of the user who unsubscribes, so that they will neither be notified of new tweets of that conversation nor who access these tweets will be able to click on your name to get to your profile.

For remove mentions the procedure is based on accessing the icon with the three points that appears in the upper right part of a third-party tweet, where the option will appear “Leave this conversation”. A pop-up menu explains that unsubscribing from that conversation deletes the mention of the user’s name. From that moment on, the name of said user will be shown in gray to indicate that they have been unsubscribed from the conversation and can no longer be tagged.

This measure makes it easier to stop receiving notifications of annoying, offensive or hateful messages, which results in the security policy that Twitter began implementing months ago to stop abuse and harassment through this social network. This is one more step that joins measures such as the already available function that allows you to select who can respond to a tweet.

