Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

Twitter will allow you to send tips with Ethereum

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

twitter tip

In May of last year, Twitter began testing a new functionality, called “Tip Jar”, with which it allows any tweeter to send an economic tip to another to “thank” them for the content they share publicly. A few months later, in September, in addition to activating this tool for all users, it also began to allow those tips to be given in Bitcoin. From now on, these donations can also be made in Ethereum.

Twitter will start supporting tips with Ethereum, the second cryptocurrency by market capitalization

Ethereum is not a cryptocurrency itself, but a blockchain network with a cryptocurrency called Ether. However, it is common to use the term Ethereum to refer to both the network and the cryptocurrency. Ethereum is the second cryptocurrency by market capitalization and probably for fame too

The introduction of Bitcoins on the platform was Twitter’s first foray into the world of cryptocurrencies. Now the social network continues along this path, opening up to other cryptocurrenciesand has already announced that it is developing new projects along these lines.

In addition to accepting a new cryptocurrency, Twitter has also expanded the payment platforms through which tips can be given.. To date, donations could be made through apps such as Venmo, Cash App, Bandcamp or GoFundMe. From now on, others such as Barter, Paga and Paytm can also be used.

The admission of these new forms of payment has been made thinking of countries like India and Nigeriawhere a large number of Twitter users who are very familiar with payments via mobile phone are concentrated.

Users who have the function of receiving tips activated, will have the possibility to show a specific button. This appears identified with a ticket, next to the “Continue” button on your profile page. They will need to proactively enable it, if they are willing to receive tips from their followers, from their account settings.

.

Previous articleSound Blaster Katana V2, análisis: El sonido nunca tuvo tanto estilo
Next articleHow to create a compressed file to share photos on iPhone
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

How to create a compressed file to share photos on iPhone

Surely on some occasion you have had to share several images with the iPhone and the size...
Apps

Twitter will allow you to send tips with Ethereum

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Android

Sound Blaster Katana V2, análisis: El sonido nunca tuvo tanto estilo

La Sound Blaster Katana V2 es una nueva barra de sonido con amplificador de bajos (subwoofer) que posiciona,...
Tech News

The DeLorean from Back to the Future will return to the market as an electric car

Few cars have become as famous thanks to cinema as the DeLorean, a car that traveled back in...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.