Twitter will allow you to send tips with Ethereum

In May of last year, Twitter began testing a new functionality, called “Tip Jar”, with which it allows any tweeter to send an economic tip to another to “thank” them for the content they share publicly. A few months later, in September, in addition to activating this tool for all users, it also began to allow those tips to be given in Bitcoin. From now on, these donations can also be made in Ethereum.

Twitter will start supporting tips with Ethereum, the second cryptocurrency by market capitalization

Ethereum is not a cryptocurrency itself, but a blockchain network with a cryptocurrency called Ether. However, it is common to use the term Ethereum to refer to both the network and the cryptocurrency. Ethereum is the second cryptocurrency by market capitalization and probably for fame too

The introduction of Bitcoins on the platform was Twitter’s first foray into the world of cryptocurrencies. Now the social network continues along this path, opening up to other cryptocurrenciesand has already announced that it is developing new projects along these lines.

In addition to accepting a new cryptocurrency, Twitter has also expanded the payment platforms through which tips can be given.. To date, donations could be made through apps such as Venmo, Cash App, Bandcamp or GoFundMe. From now on, others such as Barter, Paga and Paytm can also be used.

The admission of these new forms of payment has been made thinking of countries like India and Nigeriawhere a large number of Twitter users who are very familiar with payments via mobile phone are concentrated.

Users who have the function of receiving tips activated, will have the possibility to show a specific button. This appears identified with a ticket, next to the “Continue” button on your profile page. They will need to proactively enable it, if they are willing to receive tips from their followers, from their account settings.

