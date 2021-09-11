Twitter will allow you to remove followers without having to block them

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Twitter is developing a new feature that will allow remove a follower without first having to block them. In this way, the deleted account may be prevented from seeing the contents on its timeline, although it will be able to continue accessing the publications and the profile if it performs a search for the account that blocks it.

Twitter will differentiate between blocking a user and removing a follower

This new function is initially being tested in the web version of Twitter, and it can be managed from the “Followers” menu, where the new option to delete it appears next to the user’s name.

The account that has been blocked you will not receive any notice on this circumstance by Twitter, it will simply stop seeing the publications of whoever deleted it on its timeline. This has been confirmed by Twitter from its official support account on the social network:

We’re making it easier to be the curator of your own followers list. Now testing on web: remove a follower without blocking them. To remove a follower, go to your profile and click “Followers”, then click the three dot icon and select “Remove this follower”. pic.twitter.com/2Ig7Mp8Tnx – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 7, 2021

And, unlike someone who is blocked, a deleted account could access (through a search) the profile of whoever deleted it and see its contents, while when someone is blocked on Twitter they do not even have access to the account and the tweets of whoever has blocked you.

When someone is blocked, they do receive a warning, but with the elimination of followers on Twitter they seem to be aimed more at reinforcing the management of their users’ privacy, allowing them to eliminate unknown followers.

This measure has already been put into practice previously in other social networks, such as Instagram, where you can also delete a follower, so that the posts of the account that delete it will not appear on your timeline.

In both cases, the function is complemented by profiles configured as private, since followers must send a request to be accepted as such, and only after confirming this authorization will they be able to access the content published from a profile.

