Twitter will allow you to “delete” yourself from mentions

- Advertisement -

Due to the way I use Twitter, I don’t usually get involved in mentions, multi-mentions, threads and endless chains of messages. However, and although I imagine that there will be people who like this format of social interaction, I can perfectly understand that there are others who do not like opening the app, or accessing the web, and encounter endless conversation and zillions of notifications about it.

It seems that on Twitter, on that Twitter that, as I mentioned a few days ago, has been alternating headlines about new functions with headlines about the soap opera of the purchase of the social network by Elon Musk, is aware of how annoying that experience can be. Something not very difficult, on the other hand, because anyone who has been in the social network for a while You will have seen messages from people asking to be removed from conversations.

[mb_related_posts1]

And the good news is that, it seems that immediately, as stated in this tweet, Twitter is releasing a new feature that will allow any user to self-exit from a conversation. In my case, I just checked it, and it is not yet available on iOS or the web interface, but I understand that the deployment will be progressive, and in the case of apps, it is quite likely that they will have to be updated.

As we can see in the tweet, this function will be included in the menu that is displayed in the upper right corner of the replies in the conversations. In the same, we can see a new entry called Leave this conversation and, if we select it, a message will be displayed for us to confirm if we really want to leave the conversation or if, on the contrary, we have thought better of it and want to stay in it.

Until now, faced with the tedium and the barrage of notifications that these conversations cause, the only option was to disable notifications for one of our messages or to mute the conversation, but this does not always end all notifications, and also our name is still part of the list of said chat. With this new feature, users will no longer have to ask the other interlocutors to remove them from conversations, which they can be part of even if they have not participated in them. Quite an advance that, from what I understand, will cause enormous envy among many members of groups of mothers and fathers of schoolchildren.