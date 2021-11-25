Twitter will allow you to buy products during live broadcasts

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Twitter, like other social networks, is increasingly interested in making purchases within the platform. The company has just presented a new option, Live Shopping, to make purchases during a broadcast live.

Singer Jason Derulo will star in the first Live Shopping event on Twitter on November 28

The tool is being developed in collaboration with Wallmart. The first Live Shopping event will take place next November 28 and will star Jason Derulo. The singer will appear for 30 minutes to show a series of products that the spectators of the event will be able to buy at the moment.

This new Twitter e-commerce feature will allow users to browse and buy products while a live streamed event is taking place. Live Shopping will allow tweeters to be at the same time winding the event and consulting a shopping screen. The user can continue to watch the video broadcast at any time, even if the purchase is made on an external website.

Twitter’s first experiment in this area took place last June. It was then that the social network launched a pilot version of a Shopping Module, a specific carousel in which products are displayed and that brands can activate and display on their own profiles. In them, users can click and buy the products directly, without leaving the Twitter application.

In the same line of reinforcing its presence in the electronic commerce sector, Twitter has announced that “in the coming weeks” will extend the Purchasing Module to new companies in United States. Finally, the social network has advanced the creation of Twitter Shopping Manager. It is a control panel through which companies that sell products on Twitter will be able to manage all aspects of their business on the platform.

