Twitter will allow up to five edits per message

Whereas, as we learned just a few hours ago, the -Elon Musk soap opera has now jumped into the arena of international geopoliticswith lawyers for the social network claiming that Musk would have backed down on the purchase due to the risk of World War III, while Musk’s legal team continues to try to delay the trial to incorporate the testimony of the former Twitter security chief, finally, while the soap opera of the year still maintains the ability to surprise us, the social network, fortunately, also maintains the rest of its agenda, that is, the one dedicated to improving the service.

As you may recall, the announcement and credit for the long-awaited inclusion of the feature to edit already posted tweets, marked the first of many frictions (well, at first friction, at this point we can talk about right hands to the chin) between both parties, so that the news about the buy-no-buy and the advances in the editing function have been produced in parallel .

In this regard the social network announced last week that it is already testing the function, so it is already possible to see some edited tweets. In addition, it was previously reported that the edition will be limited in time, to a maximum of 30 minutes from the publication of the original tweet, that the history of editions will be kept and publicly displayed, and that said modifications will also be shown in the embedded tweets.

Thus, we were only missing one very important piece of information, which has been revealed by Engadget, and that is that Twitter will allow a maximum of five edits per tweet. In this way, we already have the complete picture of the function, based on its limitations (number of editions, term and conservation of the history) and, thus seen, it seems that the social network has achieved a balance between allowing messages to be modified, but prevent this function from being used to subvert the original meaning of a message once it has been supported by users, be it with likes, retweets, quotes, insertions, etc.

It seems, yes, that its deployment will be slower than expected. We already told you that, at least in its first phase, the message editing function will be exclusive to Twitter Blue users, a service that is currently only available in Australia, Canada, the United States and New Zealand. Thus, we could think that the function would be available in the four countries, but it seems that it is not, that at the moment only New Zealand subscribers will have access to the editing function. Later it will be extended to the other three countries, but at the moment there is no news about subsequent extensions.