Twitter will allow to include an NFT as a profile photo

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Twitter has revealed that it is developing the possibility that users can show an NFT as a profile image, a non-expendable asset such as a piece of digital art that they own.

NFTs allow you to hold the exclusive property of digital content such as a photo, a video, a meme …

The NFT allow to attribute the ownership (ownership) of a digital file so that although there are other copies of it, there is a certification that proves its belonging to someone, which has led a peculiar market where significant amounts of money move by whoever wants to appear as the owner of the original file of the most varied content: a song, a video, a photograph or even a tweet. The latter would be the case of Jack Dorsey himself, founder and CEO of Twitter, who auctioned the first tweet published on this social network as NFT.

To include an NFT as a profile image, the user must connect their electronic wallet in which said NFT is stored and import it into the profile’s appearance configuration menu, selecting the preferred content, if there is a collection of this new one. type of intangible assets that in recent months have been of a peculiar million dollar acquisitions fever.

Additionally, the profile in these cases will also show the well-known account verification mark that will serve as a certification that the content displayed is original and owned by the user.

Mada Aflak, Twitter software engineer and chief technology officer for Twitter Spaces – the social network’s audio chat rooms – has shown a simulation of what the result would be on her Twitter account.

In any case, as you already notice in the video you have shared, as it is a project still in development, the final appearance could present some differences when the functionality was officially launched (if it is ever launched).

As promised, here is the first experiment. Feedbacks and ideas are welcome 🙂 https://t.co/TDyhibCXfG pic.twitter.com/2ifru9T2Pa – Mada Aflak (@af_mada) September 29, 2021

Regarding this novelty, speculation has arisen as to whether Twitter could integrate crypto wallets or add some functions of recommendations referred to NFT users or even an NFT own marketplace where interested users could generate, buy and sell these intangible digital assets without having to leave the platform.

At the moment, all are speculations, but we must not forget that the top president of the social network, Jack Dorsey, has already opened the doors to Bitcoin and Blockchain as two fundamental elements for the future of Twitter. The company has even created a work team that analyzes how the social network could adapt to these new technologies and make the most of them.

.