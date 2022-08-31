Twitter Wheel: Social network launches feature to tweet only to chosen people

Twitter has become known for being the most vibrant public sphere on the internet, whether for political discussions or for defining current trends. But the conflicts that certain publications provoke are also known, especially in times of intolerance and cancellation. Following this spirit of the times, the platform launched worldwide this Tuesday (30) the resource Twitter wheel, so people can choose a restricted group of people who will have access to certain posts. For those who already know s like Instagram’s “Selected People” — which restricts the viewing of some stories to chosen users — the principle is the same.

As soon as you tap to write a tweet, the app announces the new feature that lets you share posts to a smaller circle. THE Twitter Wheel allows the inclusion of up to 150 people to view and respond to posts. The platform also promises that none of the users will be notified of these changes, giving freedom for people to edit the list as they wish. Currently, Twitter already allows the person to make their profile private, but this option greatly limits the interaction of users, as this depends on an individual approval of each follower — and, in the end, it was either showing everything, or not showing it. anything. It is now possible to create a "VIP circle" of users and still keep your profile open. Then just choose which audience you want to address when tweeting. WhatsApp will let you further personalize all your chats, do you know how?

giving you all Twitter Circle because sometimes your Tweets aren’t for everyone add up to 150 people to yours and use it. please. pic.twitter.com/D6AE4OhRX5 — Twitter (@Twitter) August 30, 2022