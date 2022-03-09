Twitter wants you to send messages with more security, how will it do it?

Security and privacy is something that must be taken into account nowadays, since when there is an Internet connection there is always the risk of being spied on -or, at least, tracked-. Well, Twitter is aware of this and has just announced something that will make you completely safe when using this social network. What has been known and active is a service for the Tor network that will allow you to use Twitter with total security, since, as has been indicated, when you use it you can be sure that you have a reliable connection without intermediaries and, otherwise, there will be no access. The truth is that this comes to give continuity to what is already offered by other companies that have Internet services, such as Facebook, BBC and even The New York Times. If you want to access the new service developed by Alec Muffett, a software engineer who has had the support of the social network itself, what you have to do is use the Tor browser and access the following service: https://twitter3e4tixl4xyajtrzo62zg5vztmjuricljdp2c5kshju4avyoid. onion. It’s all that simple. The Twitter web client works exactly the same as usual, but with a much higher security and privacy layer. So this is very good news. What exactly is Tor It is a service that encrypts the traffic that is made when accessing the internet, and performs routing work to hide the information from possible traces, using different servers as a gateway. This has the consequence that almost point-to-point connections are executed, despite the trip involved, which is life insurance when it comes to hiding movements and being able to enter sites that offer a low risk of being spied on and located. This serves to offer a large number of services and even to bypass the censorship restrictions of some addresses when using regular web access with browsers such as Chrome or Edge. Therefore, it is an excellent option when you are in places with restrictions or if you have to visit one and, in this way, not be left out of services such as file sharing or social networks themselves. What you must have to use the new Twitter service Well, the truth is that, although it may seem otherwise, it’s not a big deal. The first thing is internet access and, then, you have to download the Tor browser, which is the one that allows direct access to existing services such as the one indicated before, which is the new one from Twitter. So it’s nothing particularly complicated if you know the “address” in question. The truth is that this arrival is magnificent news due to the level of security it allows. And, the truth is that its creation was expected much earlier… especially to compete with Facebook, which already has more than a million monthly accesses through Tor. >