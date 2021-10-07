Twitter wants to prevent you from exposing yourself to toxic conversations with these warnings

Twitter is testing a new dynamic to keep the conversation healthy.

This time they are focusing on those conversational threads that turn into heated debates. In those cases, Twitter is considering warning users not to expose themselves to toxic conversations.

New Twitter warnings to avoid toxic conversations

We’ve already seen popular topics on Twitter quickly turn from harmless conversation threads to heated debates. And when we find out, our opinion becomes a source of debate and even offensive comments.

To avoid these situations, Twitter plans to implement a series of warnings that will save us from getting involved in conversations that become excuses to disrespect and even harass others.

Have you ever wanted to know the atmosphere of a conversation before joining? We are testing prompts on Android and iOS that alert you if the conversation you are about to enter could heat up or escalate. This is a work in progress as we learn how to best support healthy conversation.

As you can see in the image above, a kind of notice will appear below the tweet, mentioning that the conversation could get intense. So the user can consider whether it is really worth joining the conversation or not.

And along with this warning we will find an informative message. Twitter encourages users to remember that there is a person on the other side of the screen, so don’t forget to communicate about it. On the other hand, it also mentions the importance of verifying the facts that are shared and being open to discovering new perspectives on an issue.

At the moment, this new dynamic proposed by Twitter is being tested, so there is still no certainty that it will be officially implemented on the platform.