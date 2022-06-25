Twitter wants to make it easier to start audio rooms

The Twitter team is testing new ways to start a Space for audio conversations.

At the moment, these tests are being implemented in the Twitter app on iOS, so we can see what this new dynamic is all about.

Twitter tests different ways to start Spaces

Twitter wants to make it much easier to start a Space, so it’s testing some dynamics in the iOS app that will save you from having to go through the current series of steps. For example, one of the tests allows you to start a Space from the tweet editor.

So instead of writing the tweet, uploading a photo or video, the user just needs to press the icon to start a Space. When you perform that action, all the options for creating the Space will be displayed, for example, write a name, add themes, decide if you want to record it or not, etc.

Another way that Twitter proposes to start a Space is from the Retweet menu. That is, when we click on the option to retweet we would find the possibility of starting a Space, as you see in the image above.

In this way, we would save the initial configuration and the tweet will be fixed at the top of the Space. At the moment, all these ideas are in testing for a small group of users, so they will have to evaluate if they meet the objective before considering implementing them for all users.

On the other hand, the Twitter team also announced that it is activating the option that allows you to activate and deactivate the subtitles in the videos. A dynamic that is implemented in both the Twitter app on iOS and Android.

Remember that automatic subtitles are also available in the web version in more than 30 languages, including Spanish, English, Chinese, among others.