Twitter wants to identify the images generated by AI with this system

Twitter is implementing a new dynamic so that users do not fall victim to AI-generated images that are shared on the platform to viralize false news.

And to do this, it will use a system that it is already implementing to give context to the information that is shared in the tweets. We tell you what it is about.

Twitter will identify manipulated or AI-generated images with this system

Community Notes is one of the initiatives that Twitter has to verify the information that is shared on the platform. In this case, it is about giving context to certain tweets, which can be confusing or misleading, so that users are informed.

A dynamic that is carried out collaboratively. Yes, it is about collaboration between users, since it is not a role that the Twitter team plays.

And Twitter is now turning to this system to verify the credibility of the images that are shared on the platform. That is, users will be able to add information related to the images that are shared on Twitter. For example, they could include information about its origin, and clarify that the image was created by artificial intelligence, or that it is manipulated.

How Community Notes works to give context to images

One detail to take into account is that the users who participate in these notes will clarify whether they are referring to the tweet or the attached image. And to improve the effectiveness of this dynamic, the Twitter team mentions that the attached notes will be automatically added to similar images, whether they are published, or appear in the future.

Of course, this can present more than one error, but Twitter ensures that it will monitor this system:

Currently, your goal is to err on the precision when matching images, which means that you probably won’t match every image that you think is a match. We will work to adjust it to broaden coverage while avoiding mismatches.

At the moment, this new dynamic only applies to individual images, but they hope to add support in the future for tweets with different images, videos, or tweets with a combination of the two content. This new initiative aims to identify the images created with AI that are shared to viralize false news.