Twitter wants to help users avoid unpleasant situations on the platform

The Twitter team has new features in mind to counter harassment and inappropriate comments on the platform.

At the moment, these are only concepts that they have shared with users to contribute their comments.

This is how Twitter wants to end harassment, spam and inappropriate comments

We already know that Twitter has several functions under test. Some dedicated to improving different sections of the app and others to encouraging healthy conversation within the platform. And on the other hand, it also puts some concepts that they have in mind for the users to consider.

For example, they have shared two features (by way of concepts) that could help prevent harassment, spam, and all kinds of inappropriate comments.

it would be about empowering you to proactively prevent potentially harmful interactions and allow you to control the tone of your conversations

One of the functions that could be activated from the configuration of the Twitter account would allow filtering “potentially offensive responses”. When this option is activated, replies with inappropriate content would not be publicly visible. That is, only the person who wrote it would be able to see this tweet.

A detail that will not go unnoticed by the user, since their tweet will be seen in a light gray to highlight that it is not available, accompanied by the message “This answer is only visible to you” along with a link to have more information.

On the other hand, another of the functions proposed by Twitter would allow limiting the responses of those people who already have a pattern of inappropriate behavior. If some of these users tried to respond to our tweet, they would see a message like “accounts that tend to use harmful language or send repetitive and uninvited tweets will not be able to respond.”

These two functions would not be enabled by default, so each user should decide if they want to implement these dynamics. Remember that these are concepts, so Twitter is not yet developing these functions.