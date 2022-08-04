Twitter wants to boost audio rooms with new features

Twitter Spaces could add two new options that will make it easier for users to discover that are interesting to them.

These options together with a new interface could become Twitter’s new strategy to encourage interest in its audio rooms.

New options for Twitter Spaces

During the first months of the year, Twitter has launched some options to encourage interest in Spaces. Some novelties focused on the hosts and others that improve the dynamics of the audio rooms. And now it’s testing two new options that could make it easier for users to discover themed audio rooms that interest them.

As mentioned in TC, Twitter is experimenting with a fresh look at Spaces with new . One of them shows a personalized audio summary, under the name of «Daily Summary», with a selection of programs that cover a variety of content.

On the other hand, the new interface of the Twitter Spaces (under this test) shows that the audio rooms are organized into themes. A design that would facilitate another of the options that Twitter plans to implement in the Spaces, since it wants users to be able to search for thematic stations, for example, technology, sports, music, etc.

Two options that will make it easy for users to discover shows and chat rooms without having to search the platform. All these options under a colorful interface, with cards that highlight the programs and give more visibility to the content.

At the moment, this interface and the options we mention are part of a test that is being carried out by the Twitter team. So it is possible that Twitter will change the dynamics of these options or update the interface as the tests progress.

We’ll see if a change in interface and new options will help Twitter Spaces gain momentum and attract the attention of users.