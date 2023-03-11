Twitter users complain about random posts in the For You section

Twitter users are complaining about a problem that recently appeared on the social network. According to reports, the application is displaying publications from unknown accounts or that the user does not follow on the timeline, thus promoting a “flood” of tweets that are not relevant to the account owner.
This alleged bug happens in the ‘For You’ section, a newly launched space in the application where the user can explore posts on popular subjects. Interestingly, earlier this year this feature suffered from a flaw causing it to only display the publications of Elon Musk, a billionaire who bought Twitter in 2022 after a long negotiation.
One user complained about the situation stating: “I have no idea how to use the Twitter application anymore because there is a For You tab full of random tweets”, while another said “Anyway, today I open twitter and it’s just a flow of [palavrão] random that I couldn’t care less nor is it related to anything”.
I have no idea how to use the Twitter app anymore why is there a For You tab filled with tweets from randoms
— irvin (@irvin2492) March 9, 2023
