Twitter users complain about random posts in the For You section

Twitter users are complaining about a problem that recently appeared on the social network. According to reports, the application is displaying publications from unknown accounts or that the user does not follow on the timeline, thus promoting a “flood” of tweets that are not relevant to the account owner.

This alleged bug happens in the ‘For You’ section, a newly launched space in the application where the user can explore posts on popular subjects. Interestingly, earlier this year this feature suffered from a flaw causing it to only display the publications of Elon Musk, a billionaire who bought Twitter in 2022 after a long negotiation.