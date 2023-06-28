Twitter users complain about blocked accounts for no reason this Tuesday (27)

Twitter users are complaining about an apparently wrong punishment that is being applied by the social network this Tuesday (27) to some accounts. As identified by the TechSmart newsroom, some people are faced with the following message: “We temporarily limit some features of your account“, under accusation of spam.
According to Guilherme Souza, a TC journalist who had his account restricted, Twitter’s punishment does not affect interaction actions with publications by other users — so even with the limitation it is still possible to like, retweet and comment, indicating that it is a possible bug on the platform.
In addition to Guilherme, there are also countless other people complaining that their accounts were blocked even without violating the terms of use of the platform. The social network did not take a position on the situation, so we do not know if the limitation is a system failure or if there was any real infringement.
According to Downdetector, a portal that monitors the operation of apps and services, Twitter does not present any type of instability this Tuesday (27). With the alleged failure, some users even considered migrating to Bluesky, the Twitter founder’s social network, but entry is still quite limited.
Check out the breach alert below:
twitter gave me a 3 day block for no reason lol this network has become a laughing stock
— lucas (@lcspIm) June 27, 2023
Twitter giving 3-day block to the guys lol
— andre (@eumanero) June 27, 2023
It’s been more than 11 years on twitter and for the first time I’m blocked from RT and ❤️ in the pastures for 3 days.😂
Reason suspected spam 😂🤣
Reality blocked a bunch of fascists and reported obvious fake news about politics and health 😂😂
For God’s sake @bluesky let me in!
— Lucas Oliveira (@HeyLucas_oliv) June 27, 2023