Twitter users complain about blocked accounts for no reason this Tuesday (27)

Twitter users are complaining about an apparently wrong punishment that is being applied by the social network this Tuesday (27) to some accounts. As identified by the TechSmart newsroom, some people are faced with the following message: “We temporarily limit some features of your account“, under accusation of spam.

According to Guilherme Souza, a TC journalist who had his account restricted, Twitter’s punishment does not affect interaction actions with publications by other users — so even with the limitation it is still possible to like, retweet and comment, indicating that it is a possible bug on the platform.