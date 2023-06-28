HomeTech GiantsAppleTwitter users complain about blocked accounts for no reason this Tuesday (27)

Twitter users complain about blocked accounts for no reason this Tuesday (27)

AppleTech News
Rival for YouTube? Twitter now lets you post videos up to 2 hours long
rival for youtube twitter now lets you post videos up.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Twitter users are complaining about an apparently wrong punishment that is being applied by the social network this Tuesday (27) to some accounts. As identified by the TechSmart newsroom, some people are faced with the following message: “We temporarily limit some features of your account“, under accusation of spam.

According to Guilherme Souza, a TC journalist who had his account restricted, Twitter’s punishment does not affect interaction actions with publications by other users — so even with the limitation it is still possible to like, retweet and comment, indicating that it is a possible bug on the platform.

In addition to Guilherme, there are also countless other people complaining that their accounts were blocked even without violating the terms of use of the platform. The social network did not take a position on the situation, so we do not know if the limitation is a system failure or if there was any real infringement.

- Advertisement -

According to Downdetector, a portal that monitors the operation of apps and services, Twitter does not present any type of instability this Tuesday (27). With the alleged failure, some users even considered migrating to Bluesky, the Twitter founder’s social network, but entry is still quite limited.

Check out the breach alert below:

How to change the default apps on an Android mobile

Block on Twitter this Tuesday. | Image by Guilherme Souza.
Users complain
wfd-invisible=”true”>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0, 0,0.23);box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25% ;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetalhes {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size { font-size:80%;}#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.storeImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.storeImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px ;}.lojas {margin-right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}# appDetalhes {padding-left:42px;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#name {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;} #price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width : 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X