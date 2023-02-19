Twitter two-step authentication would be exclusive to users subscribed to Twitter Blue

The authentication of the identity of a user using a double protection factor in the accounts of any social network It is a way that people have to keep their information safe from possible cases of hacks or attempts to enter a profile of social networks without authorization from other devices.

However, this account protection feature in the event of Twitter will be updated to receive a update that involves limiting the options that individuals have users to verify your identity and securely access your personal accounts if they are not subscribed at the service of Twitter Blue.

According to a statement published in the official blog of Twitter as of March 20, 2023, the use of messages SMS as a means of double factor authentication will be an exclusive service for people who are subscribers of Twitter Blue while the method of check of identity through Applications external keys or physical security keys will be the only ones available for the rest of users.

On the other hand, authentication through messages SMS It only requires sharing the number of phone of the cell phone that the user uses to access their account Twitterthe use of an application authentication and from one physical key could be complicated to use for users inexperienced.

Twitter notice to change the two-factor authentication method. (Capture)

However, Twitter offered an explanation as to why a payment barrier will apply with this type of identity verification. “Unfortunately we have seen that bad actors use and abuse the authentication based on phone numbers. So starting today, we will no longer allow accounts enroll in the text message method/SMS of 2FA unless they are subscribers to Twitter Blue”, the company stated.

In the event that people use this method and are not users subscribed to Twitter Bluethe platform indicates that there will be a period of 30 days until the March 20 to subscribe to the payment service of the social network or modify the selected authentication method. In the event that this is not done and the established deadline arrives, this option will be disabled in the accounts and, since they do not have an authentication method, they will not be able to verify their identity when logging in on different devices.

In addition, in the event that users are disabled from using the messages SMS as a method of authenticationthis does not mean that the number that was provided to Twitter has been removed, but will remain on record and may be updated within the menu of setting from account.

Two-factor authentication on Twitter (Screenshot)

How to modify the two-step authentication method on Twitter

Configuring the authentication method is a simple process and does not take much time. It can be done both in the PC version of the social network and in its application for cell phones and tablets. The steps in each case is the same.

– Users will need to click or tap the three dots (…) menu if they are on the web version or swipe to the right of the screen to access the menu from account.

– Enter the option Setting and privacy.

– Among the sections, you can find the one on Security and account access.

– Enter the option called Security and then select the option Authentication double factor.

Two-factor authentication on Twitter. (Capture)

– If the messages were established SMS as the authentication method, you will have to select one of the two additional methods (authentication application and security key).

– To use an authenticator application you must click or press the option and enter the password from account.

– Once this verification method has been established, the Twitter account will be linked to an external authenticator application (Google Authenticator) that users should have previously installed.

– The application will generate codes of 6 random digits that users must enter to finalize the link and the final configuration of the security of the account.