Twitter to sue Elon Musk for canceling purchase

A soap opera is coming this summer. If during the last three months, since Elon Musk -CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, among other companies- announced his attempt to acquire Twitter, there have been numerous ups and downs in the process, the announcement on Friday by the manager that you will cancel the purchase agreementhas unleashed all kinds of reactions.

What are the real reasons why Elon Musk has canceled the purchase of Twitter?

In the company, the expected movement has taken place: they are going to sue Elon Musk with the intention that it be justice now the one that makes the purchase effective, which had been set at 44,000 million dollars, or 54.20 dollars per share. After the manager’s threats to withdraw in recent months, his final blow on the table has tired the company’s board, which plans to fight for the agreement that had been signed to become effective.

Elon Musk had previously paralyzed the purchase process until the number of false accounts and bots that the social network has was clarified, pointing out that if it was more than 5%, it would not be pleasant for him to acquire the firm. However, in the meantime, he was already holding meetings with Twitter’s own employees, in which he outlined what the future of the company he wanted to create would be like and even left the door open to dismissals.

Now all that remains in borage water. Many were those who pointed out from the outset that Elon Musk, with the acquisition offer, all he wanted was more media coverage and get millions of headlines. It is not the first time that the eccentric manager was dedicated to playing with this type of movement to get his whims.

After deciding to definitively cancel the operation, dozens of rumors are now emerging about the real reasons that have led Elon Musk to not want to complete the purchase. Beyond the media effect, there could be other motivations in the movement. What would be what has led Elon Musk to withdraw the offer?

On the one hand, all the general commotion has led Musk to sell part of his shares in Tesla, and at a very good price. Perhaps all this movement what he wanted was to reach a figure like the 8,500 million dollars that he has managed to capitalize on his company.

The amount is so high that it might even be worth it now to face Twitter’s lawsuit in court. The company has no choice, since accepting a lower offer – or not selling – could lead to it being sued by its own shareholders.

Accusations of cheating, breach of contract, hidden motivations… everything seems to be serving for what will undoubtedly be the technological soap opera of the summer.

