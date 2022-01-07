Twitter tests video reactions to a tweet

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Last summer Twitter decided to abolish the Fleets, its own short video format inspired by Instagram Stories, after only eight months of life. However, just six months later, Twitter is experimenting again with a video format, this time copied from reactions to TikTok videos, called Tweet Take. This is a function that allows users to react to a tweet with a short video.

Twitter users will be able to quote a tweet and react to it through a short full-screen video

These videos can be used by citing the tweet to which the user wants to react. In the test version that Twitter has made public, you can see how users will find a new button in addition to the ones already available to retweet and quote tweets. This new option says “Quote tweet with reaction”, and that is when the user can insert a video or a photograph. The original tweet will be inserted inside the video as a sticker.

The concept is very similar to that developed by Twitter in the defunct Fleets. In them, the users of the social network could share a tweet with your reaction in a full screen format. Now, the intention of Twitter is to relaunch this bet with a renewed aspect and integrating it in the timeline of the users.

The Fleets were constituted as a separate space from the Twitter timeline. To view a user’s fleets, it was necessary to access their profile, and they could only be viewed from the network’s mobile app. Conversely, This new format will be embedded in the users’ timeline. In this way, these video reactions to a quoted tweet will be consumed as one more tweet, although they will be distinguished from a simple retweet. In this sense, Twitter has not clarified how these publications will differ from an embedded video.

.